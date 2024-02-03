Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.