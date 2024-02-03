Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

