Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $505.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $513.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

