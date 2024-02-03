Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.44.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

