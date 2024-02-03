Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $172.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
