Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $172.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.