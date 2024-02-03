Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:HUM opened at $378.87 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
