Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

