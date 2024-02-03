Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.98.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

