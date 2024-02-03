Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.