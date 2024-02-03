Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $505.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

