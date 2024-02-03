Truist Financial Cuts CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $14.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.79.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

