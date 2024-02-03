Truist Financial Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE PG opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

