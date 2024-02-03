UBS Group Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.87.

NYSE CF opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

