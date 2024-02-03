UGI (NYSE:UGI) Trading Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,666,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,891,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

