Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

UFI stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Unifi by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unifi by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

