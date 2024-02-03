Uniswap Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00014197 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $61.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00158695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009336 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.19762138 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 927 active market(s) with $68,910,482.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

