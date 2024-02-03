United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

