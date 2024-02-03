United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $653.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

