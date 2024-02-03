United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

