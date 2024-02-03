Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

