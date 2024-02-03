US Capital Advisors Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.35.

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.58 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.91. The firm has a market cap of C$54.68 billion, a PE ratio of -375.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

