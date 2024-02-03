USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $100.00 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $100.00 million and approximately $294,030.10 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00555329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00171134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89647402 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $315,488.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

