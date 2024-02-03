Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Down 3.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.26. 721,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,361,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

