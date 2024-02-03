Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 26,800.0% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Raymond James raised their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

