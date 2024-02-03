Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 171,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

