Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

