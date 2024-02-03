Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

