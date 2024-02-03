Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

