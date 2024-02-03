Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 197,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $12,851,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

