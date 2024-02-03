Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after buying an additional 5,325,236 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

