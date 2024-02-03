VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:SUBD)

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.