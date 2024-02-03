Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.83

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $259.83 and last traded at $259.83, with a volume of 130992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.04.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.