Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

