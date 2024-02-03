Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

