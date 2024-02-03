Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.46% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $173.49 and a one year high of $225.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

