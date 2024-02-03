Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,680. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

