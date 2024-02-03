Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BND stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

