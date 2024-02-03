Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,676,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,391,258 shares.The stock last traded at $103.17 and had previously closed at $102.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.