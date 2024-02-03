Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

