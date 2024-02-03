Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00083013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,553,020,660 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

