Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

