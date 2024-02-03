VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Shares Down 8.2%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 37,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

