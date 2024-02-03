Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 95.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 40.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

