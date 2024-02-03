Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $159,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

PTCT stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.