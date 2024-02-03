Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.