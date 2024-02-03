Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 471.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 824,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,238,000 after purchasing an additional 711,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,103,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 452,554 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $3.63 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

