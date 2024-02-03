Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 579 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

