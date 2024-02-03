Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ VRTS traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. 56,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 41.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
