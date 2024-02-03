Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.38% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

