Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COCO. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,083,105 shares of company stock worth $112,657,253 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $113,931,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $22,321,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

